The Weekly: As Florida rents, home prices soar, advocates ask: where will we live?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is attracting more new residents than any other state in the U.S.

Nearly a thousand people move to the Sunshine State every day — a trend analysts believe will continue for at least the next five years. And that begs the question: where are those folks going to live?

Rent prices are skyrocketing, and becoming a homeowner seems impossible for a growing number of Floridians.

Austin Valle, co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss how the nonprofit, whose name stands for Yes In My Back Yard, is working to make Central Florida more inclusive.

“We want our cities to be full of people who are engaged in those particular communities,” Valle said. “We want that housing to be near jobs and near transit, not housing that’s 35 miles from the core of our city that’s being built over wetlands and conservation areas.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.