Brightline CEO on the future of high-speed rail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The option to take a high-speed train from Orlando to Miami will soon become a reality.

Brightline, the only private passenger rail company in the country, hopes to wrap up construction in Central Florida by late 2022. The company resumed service in November after suspending operations for nearly 20 months due to the pandemic.

[TRENDING: Man shot, killed; 2 officers injured in altercation at Winter Park wedding reception | ‘Just say no:’ Melbourne mayor says don’t give money to panhandlers | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While excitement is building for the future, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger told anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” that the company is putting an emphasis on safety after several recent crashes at crossings in South Florida.

“Never, ever try to beat the train,” Reininger said. “The incidents we’ve experienced to date have really all been a consequence of that.”

In February, Brightline completed the first major construction zone for the extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport. Through the airport corridor, trains will travel 35 miles per hour before reaching 125 miles per hour along S.R. 528.

“We’ll be running the service from Orlando International Airport all the way down into Miami Central Station,” Reininger said. “It’s a trip that will take about three hours and will be completely hassle-free.”

Reininger also talked about the amenities onboard, the Brightline+ ground transportation service, and the possibility of expanding routes to Tampa in the future.

Ad

Watch the full interview in the video player above.