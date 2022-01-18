Brightline starts Central Florida test runs before high-speed passenger trains start from Orlando to Miami

Brightline implements new technology to help monitor railways

MICCO, Fla. – The first Brightline train entered Brevard County for a practice run Tuesday between South Florida and the Orlando airport.

There were no passengers yet, but some people who looked on might be future riders.

‘’It’s very exciting to see it,’’ Dave Alliston said.

The train from West Palm Beach traveled north through the Treasure Coast and into the Space Coast, stopped just over the county line in Micco.

After testing the signals at Holly Street crossing, the train returned to South Florida.

Brightline public affairs director Katie Mitzner said the on-board crew gained valuable experience.

‘’Becoming intimately aware and knowledgeable about the territory - the curves, the signals, the communities, the crossings,’’ she said.

Starting as soon as next year, Mitzner said trains with passengers will pass through Brevard County on the high-speed railroad.

There is not a stop currently planned in the county but if demand grows with the growing population, Brightline said that could change.

Resident Linda Lingl moved from New York.

‘’I’m glad it’s coming through here. I would like to give it a try,’’ she said.

Alliston said his favorite part of the route crossing through Brevard will be not sitting in traffic.

‘’Being able to get on the train and taking it down to Miami or West Palm Beach,’’ he said.

Brightline said the train makes another practice run Wednesday. This time, it’s going from West Palm Beach to north of Cocoa and back.