First Brightline train for Central Florida to arrive

Aventura to get Brightline stop and pedestrian bridge for access to mall

COCOA, Fla. – People on the Space Coat will hear the train a-comin’ on Thursday night.

A brand new, high-speed passenger Brightline train will be the first to service Central Florida.

Spokesperson Katie Mitzner said the trainset is being towed from Jacksonville to West Palm Beach down the East Coast Rail Line parallel to U.S.-1.

[TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Records show 2,000,000 people have been riding Brightline trains from Palm Beach County to Miami since 2018.

Ad

Extending the South Florida line all the way to the Orlando airport is expected to be finished late next year and one-way tickets for the three-hour ride will cost around $100.

‘’These trainsets will be able to carry hundreds of people on each trip that will run hourly between Central Florida and Miami,’’ Mitzner said.

After the stop at the Orlando airport is added, Brightline plans to build more stations at Disney and finally Tampa completing the line, coast-to-coast.

Brightline said to look for the trainset passing through Brevard County around 7 p.m. Thursday night.