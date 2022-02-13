63º

Could gas prices reach $4 a gallon? Gas Buddy analyst weighs in

Patrick De Hann joins News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on ‘The Weekly’

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with inflation reaching its highest point in 40 years, it seems the high price of gas — at its highest level in eight years — is frustrating Americans the most.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with Gas Buddy, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down what’s behind the spike and whether reaching $4 a gallon is a real possibility.

“I think naturally that’s a number we can get to. We’re only 50 cents a gallon away from that today,” De Haan said. “Gas prices on average go up 25 to 75 cents a gallon between late February and Memorial Day weekend, so not even factoring in the geopolitical tensions, we’re on a road that could bring us near four dollars. If Russia invades Ukraine, I think certainly we’ll get there.”

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

