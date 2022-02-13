Could gas prices reach $4 a gallon? Gas Buddy analyst weighs in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with inflation reaching its highest point in 40 years, it seems the high price of gas — at its highest level in eight years — is frustrating Americans the most.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with Gas Buddy, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down what’s behind the spike and whether reaching $4 a gallon is a real possibility.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“I think naturally that’s a number we can get to. We’re only 50 cents a gallon away from that today,” De Haan said. “Gas prices on average go up 25 to 75 cents a gallon between late February and Memorial Day weekend, so not even factoring in the geopolitical tensions, we’re on a road that could bring us near four dollars. If Russia invades Ukraine, I think certainly we’ll get there.”

Ad

Watch the full interview in the video player above.