The Weekly: Orange Tech preparing students for careers in high demand

ORLANDO, Fla. – Career and technical education used to be thought of in a very narrow way: an alternative to high schoolers who weren’t going to college.

Today, though, that perception is changing. Dozens of industries from manufacturing to health care are in desperate need for employees, and Orange Technical College is playing a big role in getting students ready for the workforce.

Orange County Deputy Superintendent Maria Vazquez and Associate Superintendent of Career and Technical Education Melanie Stefanowicz joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss why the program is beneficial to both students and the community.

“Our community has spoken loud and clear,” Vazquez said. “They want to have our students in their businesses learning side by side in order to improve not only their workforce, but also the economy within the community.”

“There’s a desperate need for welders,” Stefanowicz said. “Some agencies are starting salaries anywhere between $60K to $90K a year fresh out [of training] if they have the skills.”

