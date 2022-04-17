VIDEO: Man films himself being hit by driver who allegedly followed wife home in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday after the family of a man who was struck on foot by a car shared shocking video of the incident, recorded by the victim himself.

In the video, shared with News 6 by Michael Garar, the victim’s son, his father Matthew Gerren can be seen being thrown through the car’s windshield, giving a momentarily clear view of the car’s driver. You can see this footage in the video player at the top of this story.

The crash occurred on Miami Road in Orlando, Garar said.

According to Garar, his mother had said something to the driver — allegedly criticizing the manner in which he was driving — while she was headed home. Later, when his mother noticed she was being followed by the car, she called her family in order to have them outside and ready confront the driver upon her return, Garar said.

Garar said his father was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken wrist from the crash. Gerren now has a concussion, is currently using a tube to breathe and will have to wear a back brace for the next year, Garar said.

News 6 reached out to Orange County deputies, who confirmed Saturday that an investigation is active and ongoing, but gave no additional details.

