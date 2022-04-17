Crash at Orange County intersection kills 1, seriously injures another, FHP says

LOCKHART, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman died Sunday after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Beggs Road and Rose Avenue early that morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was the passenger in an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Sanford man who was seriously injured in the crash, troopers said.

Their car was headed west on Edgewater Drive as a sedan — driven by a 22-year-old Orlando man who was left with minor injuries in the crash — traveled north on Rose Avenue, according to a crash report. The two cars collided at the intersection around 3:20 a.m., but it remains under investigation at the time of this report which vehicle had the right of way, the report stated.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.