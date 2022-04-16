86º

Man struck, killed on Turnpike in Osceola after leaving vehicle, walking in lanes, troopers say

Crash occurred at mile marker 217, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old man was struck by a car and killed early Saturday while walking in northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 217 after the man, of Manly, Iowa, got out of a vehicle that had stopped on the shoulder southbound, in which he had been a passenger.

The man ran across southbound lanes and into northbound lanes, where troopers said he began to walk. A car headed northbound then struck the man, according to a crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the car that struck him, a 24-year-old Hallendale Beach man, was not injured in the crash, the report stated.

No other details were disclosed.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

