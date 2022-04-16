Man struck, killed on Turnpike in Osceola after leaving vehicle, walking in lanes, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old man was struck by a car and killed early Saturday while walking in northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 217 after the man, of Manly, Iowa, got out of a vehicle that had stopped on the shoulder southbound, in which he had been a passenger.

The man ran across southbound lanes and into northbound lanes, where troopers said he began to walk. A car headed northbound then struck the man, according to a crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the car that struck him, a 24-year-old Hallendale Beach man, was not injured in the crash, the report stated.

No other details were disclosed.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.