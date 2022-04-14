Florida man drove 112 mph on shoulder to impress girlfriend, troopers say

A man who was arrested Tuesday night after being clocked driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 95 in Brevard County said he was showing off for his girlfriend, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:36 p.m., troopers said 19-year-old Angelo Donnelly was observed attempting to overtake a vehicle in the left lane of northbound I-95 at mile marker 186 in Melbourne, kicking up debris from the shoulder and nearly colliding with the vehicle he was passing.

A trooper conducting speed enforcement in the median used a laser to determine that Donnelly was driving at 112 mph, soon accelerating up to 125 mph to catch up with him further down the interstate, according to an arrest report.

After Donnelly was placed under arrest and put in the trooper’s back seat, he said he was showing off for his girlfriend, who was allegedly following him in a separate vehicle, the report stated.

Donnelly was booked at the Brevard County jail, where he has since bonded out, and faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.