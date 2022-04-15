71º

SR-408 reopens in Orange County after 43-car pileup

Crash happened before Conway Toll Plaza

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crash, Traffic
Crash on State Road 408 in Orange County (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in Orange County reopened several hours after a 43-car pileup shut the roadway down Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department

Orlando police said multiple crashes involved 43 cars at the Conway Toll Plaza just before 5 p.m.

Initially, officials reported 20 cars were involved before confirming over 40 vehicles were in the crashes.

The Orlando Fire Department said one person was transported with minor injuries.

While lanes were blocked, traffic was being directed through the cash lanes.

