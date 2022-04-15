SR-408 reopens in Orange County after 43-car pileup

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in Orange County reopened several hours after a 43-car pileup shut the roadway down Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department

Orlando police said multiple crashes involved 43 cars at the Conway Toll Plaza just before 5 p.m.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Initially, officials reported 20 cars were involved before confirming over 40 vehicles were in the crashes.

Ad

Initial reports were a 20-car pileup on 408 westbound near Andes Ave, however, the updated number was 43. All westbound lanes were closed at one point. One patient transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/XanhN9cI2M — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) April 15, 2022

The Orlando Fire Department said one person was transported with minor injuries.

While lanes were blocked, traffic was being directed through the cash lanes.