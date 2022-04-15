SR-408 reopens in Orange County after 43-car pileup

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in Orange County reopened several hours after a 43-car pileup shut the roadway down Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department
Orlando police said multiple crashes involved 43 cars at the Conway Toll Plaza just before 5 p.m.
Initially, officials reported 20 cars were involved before confirming over 40 vehicles were in the crashes.
Initial reports were a 20-car pileup on 408 westbound near Andes Ave, however, the updated number was 43. All westbound lanes were closed at one point. One patient transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/XanhN9cI2M— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) April 15, 2022
The Orlando Fire Department said one person was transported with minor injuries.
While lanes were blocked, traffic was being directed through the cash lanes.
Roads are back open! Thank you to the interagency coordination between @OrlandoPolice, @OrlandoFireDept, and @MyFDOT_CFL for working together in responding & clearing the scene. A special thank you to the motorists for their patience as we worked to clear the roadways!— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 15, 2022