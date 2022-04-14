Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video

ORLANDO, Fla. – A newly released rap video celebrating Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz features an unlikely cameo: the estranged wife of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Florida rapper Kurt Jantz, known by his stage name Forgiato Blow, released the music video titled “Matt Gaetz” on YouTube Monday.

[TRENDING: Florida Gov. DeSantis rules out COVID restrictions as cases rise | UCF’s youngest full-time student is the daughter of immigrant parents | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“He’s the Chosen One, yeah. Dedicated Congressman Matt Gaetz. Show him love,” Jantz sings in the music video, which was partially recorded during the February 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

About a minute into the video, Abby Greenberg looks directly into the camera and smiles. She can also be seen in the background of at least one other shot as she appeared to mingle with other CPAC attendees.

Abby Greenberg filed for divorce from her husband Joel Greenberg last year after he pleaded guilty to several federal charges, including child sex trafficking, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and stalking.

As required by his plea agreement, prosecutors confirm Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with federal investigators on other, undisclosed criminal investigations.

Gaetz has been a focus of at least one of those investigations, according to published reports.

Ad

“I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable,” Joel Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller said last year, shortly before Greenberg accepted the government’s plea offer.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“This was an operation to destroy me,” Gaetz recently told Fox News while expressing his belief that he will not be criminally prosecuted.

In the “Matt Gaetz” music video, Abby Greenberg is seen standing next to Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini.

Sabatini confirmed to News 6 that he and his wife were chatting with Abby Greenberg at a CPAC event when the videographer approached them.

Ad

“I knew what it was for,” said Sabatini, who indicated that he knows the rapper.

Sabatini noted that Abby Greenberg runs the Suburban Republican Women’s Club, making her a familiar figure at Central Florida GOP events.

Abby Greenberg did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email from News 6 inquiring whether she was aware of her appearance in the “Matt Gaetz” music video and whether she endorsed it.

Abby Greenberg filed for divorce from her husband of six years in November, stating “the marriage is irretrievably broken,” according to court documents. The divorce case remains open and unresolved.

In court papers, Abby Greenberg noted that her husband “will be incarcerated for a significant number of years.”

Joel Greenberg is facing a mandatory minimum of 12 years in prison but could be sentenced to significantly longer incarceration, depending on his level of cooperation with federal investigators.

Ad

At the request of prosecutors, a judge had indefinitely delayed Joel Greenberg’s sentence hearing so he can continue to assist the government while also potentially reducing his punishment.

Gaetz, who tweeted a link to the music video with the caption “going to the top of the charts (with) this!”, claims he did not recognize Abby Greenberg in it.

“Congressman Gaetz liked the beat and the lyrics. He hadn’t noticed any cameos,” Gaetz spokesman Joel Valdez told News 6.

Valdez indicated that Gaetz was not responsible for the rap video’s conception, composition or lyrics.

Jantz could not immediately be reached for comment.