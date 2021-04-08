Ex-Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg likely to take plea deal, attorney says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The case against Joel Greenberg went before a federal judge on Thursday for a status hearing on the 33 charges he faces. Greenberg was not present in court.

Greenberg’s attorney announced during the hearing that the former Seminole County Tax Collector would likely take a plea sometime before the trial, but added that the plea deal has not yet been finalized.

The defense also said that they hope to have a plea deal by May 15, but if a deal is not reached by then they will go to trial.

The trial was also pushed back to July, rather than the original June date, to accommodate for the possibility that a deal cannot be reached.

Greenberg resigned as tax collector in June 2020, following his initial arrest on federal stalking charges after investigators said he made false posts online in an effort to smear a political opponent.

Greenberg was later hit with more charges including unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Most recently, Greenberg received a third indictment accusing him of embezzling more than $400,000 from the tax collectors office — using some of the money of his cryptocurrency side business — and filing fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Relief Loans, EIDLs, through the Small Business Administration, records show. Those loans were created to help struggling businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to his most recent indictment, an independent audit of the tax collector’s office under the leadership of Greenberg also found gross misuses of taxpayer money, including the purchases of sprinkler system to remotely spray petitioners, as well as tactical gear and weapons.

The investigation into Greenberg was also recently tied to another Florida Republican, Rep. Matt Gaetz. The New York Times reported the investigation into Greenberg led to another probe of Gaetz surrounding accusations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Gaetz has denied the accusations and said it is all part of a plot to extort money out of his family and smear his name.

Greenberg has been in jail since he was arrested in Jupiter on a bond violation in March. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Greenberg was due in court for an arraignment on Friday, but documents filed Wednesday show he waived his appearance.