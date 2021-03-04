Joel Greenberg violated probation looking for wife in Jupiter, report shows

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg violated his probation this week when he went down to his mother-in-law’s home in Jupiter to find his wife, according to a police report.

Greenberg is awaiting the start of his federal trial this spring on federal stalking charges, unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Greenberg was arrested Tuesday night in Jupiter for a bond violation.

According to an arrest report from the Jupiter Police Department, officers went to Greenberg’s mother-in-law’s home in Jupiter Plantation after his ankle monitor alerted authorities to his whereabouts.

Greenberg’s mother-in-law said Greenberg needed to be removed from her home. She told police he showed up uninvited looking for his wife, Abby Greenberg, but she was not home when he arrived.

Greenberg told police officers he is under probation, “but his probation times vary as he requests and as long as his probation officer agrees.”

Officer said Greenberg then told them “his probation allows him to be almost in every part of the state of Florida, except the north end of Florida and Key West.”

Federal prosecutors said he violated his pre-trial release by traveling to Jupiter on Sunday and being out past his curfew, which is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Greenberg’s wife told officers she came down to her mother’s home in Jupiter “to take a break from the stressful situation with Joel.” According to the report, she sent him text messages that state he was not supposed to be outside the Central Florida region.

Abby Greenberg said her husband used her Snapchat location to find her and drove from their home to Jupiter.

Jupiter police were unable to get in touch with Greenberg’s probation officer and arrested him on a charge of violation of probation.

During an appearance in Orlando before a federal judge Wednesday, the court found Greenberg had violated the terms of his bail and revoked his bond. He will remain in custody pending further proceedings.

Greenberg wanted to address the court, but his attorney Fritz Scheller wouldn’t let him.

Greenberg, 35, served as Seminole County tax collector from January 2017 until June 24, 2020 when he stepped down from office following his indictment.

