2 children killed, 8 hospitalized after crash in Lake County, troopers say

Two children, ages 4 and 2, died and eight others were hospitalized on Saturday following a two-vehicle crash on State Road 46, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The children were traveling with a 20-year-old male driver, a 21-year-old female passenger and a 1-year-old boy in a 2011 KIA when the car started passing traffic in a no passing zone, troopers said.

As the KIA entered the lane, a pickup truck with a driver and four occupants traveled onto the south shoulder to take evasive action, troopers said.

After the KIA also went to the same shoulder, it struck the front of the pickup truck head-on, troopers said.

The truck overturned and caught fire, but the driver and four occupants were able to exit the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The 4-year-old and 2-year-old in the KIA were pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The 20-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger in the KIA were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 1-year-old boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in serious, but stable condition, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers said.