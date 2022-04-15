Crash involving semitruck, 3 vehicles creates backups on I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash created major delays on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The crash near LPGA Boulevard, or exit 265, blocked the left lanes of I-95 South.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes.

The semitruck overturned as a result of the crash.

No other information was made available.