Crash involving semitruck, 3 vehicles creates backups on I-95 in Volusia County

Backups near LPGA Boulevard in Volusia County

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash created major delays on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The crash near LPGA Boulevard, or exit 265, blocked the left lanes of I-95 South.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes.

The semitruck overturned as a result of the crash.

No other information was made available.

