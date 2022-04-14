1 killed, 1 injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

OCALA, Fla. – A Ocala woman was killed and a woman from Colorado was injured in a Marion County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on US-27 and NW 90th Avenue around 1 p.m.

According to a crash report, the 60-year-old Ocala woman was traveling north in a Mazda and went into another vehicle’s lane. The other vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old Colorado Springs woman, struck the left driver’s side of the Mazda, according to troopers.

The FHP said the Ocala woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Colorado Springs woman had serious injuries as a result of the crash.