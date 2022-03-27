60º

News 6 political expert talks Florida politics on ‘The Weekly’

Possible special session to focus on property insurance market

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Florida’s legislative session behind us, lawmakers could soon return to Tallahassee to hammer out some key items that still need to be addressed.

News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to talk all things Florida politics, including a possible special session focused on the troubled property insurance market.

“Premiums are going up and homeowners are having to scramble to get insurance in some cases,” Clark said. “This has become a statewide problem that somehow the legislature needs to address, but there are no easy fixes.”

Clark also discussed the Sunshine Protection Act that passed in the U.S. Senate, the ongoing feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, and the potential court battle over redrawn Congressional districts in the state.

