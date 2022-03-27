Man sought by Winter Haven police after being seen on video punching elderly man at Publix parking lot

The Winter Haven Police Department is seeking a man who was captured on video pummeling a 73-year-old elderly man after an argument in the parking lot of a Publix.

Police said as the elderly man was walking out of the Publix at Southeast Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard, a pewter-colored Ford F250 came close to the man.

The man then yelled out to the driver of the truck, police said.

Following a verbal exchange, the truck drove away, police said.

The elderly man then went to the exit where the truck was heading toward Cypress Gardens Boulevard, and the truck stopped, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck got out, punched the elderly man repeatedly and smashed his cell phone to the ground.

To view a video of the incident on Facebook, click or tap here.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.