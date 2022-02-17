1 arrested, 2 sought in asphalt paving scheme in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One man was arrested and another two are wanted, accused of taking part in an asphalt paving scheme targeting Polk County businesses, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said 36-year-old Raymond Wolk, 28-year-old Henry Stanley and 31-year-old David Menjivar — who do not live in Florida — face fraud charges stemming from several known cases where businesses received asphalt service that was incomplete or done poorly.

Investigators said on Jan. 19, a detective was in Winter Haven when he noticed possible illegal asphalt work underway in the parking lot of a convenience store on Spirit Lake Road.

During the investigation, deputies learned the three men convinced the store owner to have them pave the parking lot for $7,000. Wolk claimed to be the owner of “County Asphalt and Trucking, LLC,” according to a news release.

After the work was started, the sheriff’s office said Wolk attempted to “coerce the victim to pay another $5,000″ for more work. The victim was later told by Stanley to write a check directly to Wolk because they did not have a bank account in Florida, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that same day, detectives learned another suspect, Menjivar, got another victim to pay $5,300 to pave a driveway in the parking lot of another business on Spirit Lake Road.

“The asphalt laid at this location was already deteriorating and crumbling into gravel — no site preparation work was completed, no tack coat or binder course was used, and the asphalt temperature was not kept hot enough for a proper application,” the sheriff’s office said.

Wolk was arrested on charges of scheming to commit fraud, fraud, grand theft and failure to secure worker’s comp insurance, though he was released on bond.

The other two suspects, Stanley and Menjivar, have warrants out for their arrest on the same charges.

Anyone who believes they may have been ripped off or may be a victim of this specific con is asked to call law enforcement. Deputies ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Stanley or Menjivar to call 863-298-6200.