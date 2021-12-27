3 killed, 3 injured in fiery Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Haines City, in which one car caught fire, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide investigators said they responded to the scene at the intersection of Lake Hatchineha and Watkins roads.

Officials said three adults were injured and transported via helicopter and three others were killed.

According to deputies, the crash, which occurred around noon, is expected to affect traffic in the area until around 3 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.