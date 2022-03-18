Sumter detectives looking for man after fight over parking space in The Villages

Photos of an unidentified battery suspect and an Elvis Presley vanity plate on a golf cart he drove Wednesday, courtesy of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County detectives on Friday asked the public for help as they worked to identify a man they said was a suspect in an alleged battery in The Villages, according to the sheriff’s office’s social media.

Deputies responded Wednesday around 8:36 p.m. to a reported physical disturbance over a parking spot at City Fire, a restaurant in Lake Sumter Landing, describing the suspect as an “older white male.” He faces a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

The man was driving an orange golf cart that deputies said resembled a Smart Car. The vehicle’s front license plate displayed the words “THE KING” surrounding a depiction of Elvis Presley, and its rear plate read “ROCK N’ RL,” deputies said.

Investigators said the man may also be affiliated with a group called “Band of Brothers.”

Anyone with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts, his identity or information about the case is asked to call Detective Shannon Voss at 352-793-2621 in reference to case No. 1397, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.