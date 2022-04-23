Arrest made in Orlando hit-and-run that victim filmed, Orange County deputies say

Dontae Styles, 22, who was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who Orange County deputies began searching for last week after he was filmed running over the husband of a woman he allegedly followed home after a road rage incident was arrested Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Dontae Styles, 22, was found after a witness who wished to remain anonymous recognized him from the footage and tipped deputies off, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputies noted in the affidavit that Styles was once listed as a suspect in a Casselberry Police Department report for allegedly pointing a gun at someone after a road rage incident in May 2021.

A local family is desperate to find the driver they say hit their father and sped off in their neighborhood. The man recorded the incident as it happened last Thursday.

[TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis signs 4 bills, including Stop W.O.K.E. Act, redistricting, special districts | Check your counter: 600,000 air fryers recalled over fire risk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said their investigation led them to believe Styles intentionally accelerated and struck Matthew Gerren, who is now back home with his family after spending more than a week in the hospital with a broken wrist, broken vertebrae and road rash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that occurred last Thursday.

In addition to the tip deputies received, the family posted the video on social media and was told by multiple people that Styles was likely driving the car, since found to be a 2004 Acura TSX, the affidavit said.

Styles was booked at the Seminole County jail, deputies said. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.