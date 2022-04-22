Orange County man who filmed his own hit-and-run home from hospital

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that occurred last Thursday.

The family of a man who was struck by a car shared shocking video of the incident on Miami Road off East Colonial Drive, recorded by the victim himself.

The victim, Matthew Gerren, returned home from the hospital this week. He told News 6 Reporter Catherine Silver being back home is a “huge relief.”

“I’m feeling a lot better. I’m glad to be out of the hospital,” said Gerren. “It feels great to be standing, you know, walking around.”

Gerren first spoke to News 6 from his hospital bed Monday, when he stood for the first time since he was hit. He is now standing and slowly walking. The road rash covering his body is healing, along with his broken wrist and back.

An incident report News 6 obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies received a call for aggravated battery on April 14. They refer to the crime as an “intentional act.”

Jessica Myers, Gerren’s wife, told detectives she was driving home on East Colonial Drive when she was cut off by a blue Acura. The suspect reportedly threw an unknown object at her car and Myers yelled back in response.

“I told her to just calm down, just relax, let him go,” said Gerren. “She said he passed her and now he’s brake checking her.”

Myers says the suspect followed her home where Gerren was waiting. He says he met the driver outside and started recording.

“I thought if I went out and recorded this guy coming, you know, just record him, you know, I’m gonna have his plate, his face,” said Gerren.

Gerren says he did not exchange any words with the man behind the wheel in the blue Acura. His cell phone recording shows the driver back up and then accelerate into him.

“It’s kind of blurry, but I remember when he hit mem grabbing onto the sunroof, grabbing onto the sunroof for dear life.”

Gerren tells News 6 he is happy to be back home with his family while he continues to recover. He hopes the driver will be caught soon.