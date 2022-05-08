The Weekly: Florida Congressman Soto talks Roe v. Wade, inflation

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the potential overturning of Roe, inflation, and whether he believes the Biden Administration is doing enough to curb the high cost of living.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a week of protests outside the Supreme Court and around the country over a leaked draft opinion, published by Politico, that revealed the high court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court confirmed the draft was authentic but made clear that a final opinion on abortion rights has not yet been issued.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the potential ruling, inflation and whether he believes the Biden Administration is doing enough to curb the high cost of living.

Congressman Soto also talked about Florida’s redrawn Congressional districts and explained why he’s in favor of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ one-cent transportation tax proposal.

