Osceola County deputies search for missing, endangered Kissimmee teen

Jessica Gabriella Madahan, 19, who Osceola County deputies said went missing on Friday, May 6, 2022.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies were searching for a 19-year-old woman who went missing out of Kissimmee on Friday and is considered endangered, according to a news release.

Jessica Gabriella Madahan was last seen leaving her residence on Mickey Johnson Court around 6:40 a.m., not arriving to school or returning home, deputies said. A note was found in her bedroom “contemplating self harm,” the release said.

Madahan was observed wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and she left while driving a white 2013 BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZV63, deputies said. Recent cell phone data showed Madahan in the area of Country Way Boulevard in Tampa, the release stated.

Those who see Madahan or know of her whereabouts are urged to check her wellbeing and contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222, or dial 911 in reference to case No. 22I048089.