Missing Jacksonville boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Amber Alert issued for an 8-year-old Jacksonville boy Friday has been canceled, as the boy was found safe.

FDLE said Ja’rell Lewis was last seen Friday in the area of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville, and may have been in the company of 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it had located Terrell Lewis and Ja’rell Lewis and both were found safe. However, there is still an active investigation into Lewis’ disappearance.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 904-630-0500.