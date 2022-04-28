4 teens, including 2 arrested in death of 16-year-old boy, face charges in Ocala drive-by shooting

Four Florida teens, including two arrested earlier this month in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Belleview, were taken into custody after a drive-by shooting in an Ocala neighborhood, according to police.

The Ocala Police Department said Jarrett Vining Jr., 19; Joshua Vining, 17; Colton Whitler, 17; and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Wednesday night in the 300 block of NW 20th Street.

According to the department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop when he heard “numerous shots being fired nearby” and saw a white vehicle speed away from the area and past a stop sign.

An Ocala officer recently caught two teens believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting weeks after they were arrested and facing manslaughter charges.

The vehicle was stopped and officers said there were four people inside “extremely nervous and sweaty.” Police said a rifle was seen between the legs of Jarrett Vining, who was in the driver’s seat. There were three pistols found in the vehicle as well, one of which was inside a pizza box, police said.

Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler were arrested earlier this month in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. in Belleview. Belleview police said the boy was killed when he and Joshua Vining took turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest containing “a form of body armor.”

Police said Jarrett Vining and Whitler face charges of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Joshua Vining and the 16-year-old boy face a charge of possession of a concealed firearm.