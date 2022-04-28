Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot and injured two teenagers who were breaking into his car in an Orange County neighborhood, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Martinwood Drive near Elderwood Lane, south of Silver Star Road in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 2000 block of Martinwood Drive and talked to a man who said he confronted two teens who were burglarizing his car. The man said the teens made threatening movements toward him, and he fired several shots, according to authorities.

The teens were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

No other details, including the ages of the teens or whether the man faces any charges, have been released.

Check back for updates.