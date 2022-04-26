Deputies identify 3 found dead in murder-suicide near Winter Park

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as James Calhoun, 42; Emma Cain, 49; and Shane Shearer, 48. Deputies said Shearer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released the names of three people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Winter Park late Monday.

Deputies responded to the shooting reported before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Princess Gate Boulevard in the Howell Estates community of unincorporated Winter Park where they found the three victims.

Sheriff’s officials said “an investigation indicates that the subject is a family friend of the victims (who was) staying in the home.”

Officials said two of them appeared to be victims of homicide and the other suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office later said that a 17-year-old who was in the house at the time of the shooting crawled out of a window to safety. Deputies said it’s believed the suspect had already shot himself when the teen, who was unharmed, crawled through the window.

Terri Riley said she was friends with the victims who were killed Monday night.

“They were very sweet people,” Riley said. “Just a big loss. They knew a lot of people, you know.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details of what led up to the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirms Shane Shearer has previous arrests in Seminole County dating back to 2007 and 2010. Court records show both are domestic violence charges (battery).