Mother of teen who died falling from Orlando drop tower to speak publicly for 1st time

ST. LOUIS – The mother of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall ride, is set to speak publically for the first time on Tuesday in St. Louis about her son’s death.

Nekia Dodd is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. EST along with her attorney, Michael Haggard. News 6 will stream the event in the media player on the top of this story when it happens.

The pair will be speaking after they filed a lawsuit Monday in Orange County against Funtime Thrill Rides, the manufacturer; Slingshot Group, the owner-operator in Florida; and ICON Park, which leased the space.

The lawsuit alleges the ride’s operators should have known that riders could be “subject to unreasonably dangerous and foreseeable risks, and that serious injury and death of the occupants in the ride could result.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

The attorney for the company that operates the ride, Orlando Slingshot, released a statement about the lawsuit. It reads:

“Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed. We look forward to working with the Florida legislature to implement change in the industry and we are also supportive of the concepts outlined by State Representative Geraldine Thompson to make changes to state law through the ‘Tyre Sampson Bill’ to prevent a tragic accident like this from ever happening again.”

Sampson died on March 24 when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park in Orlando while visiting from Missouri on spring break.