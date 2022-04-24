Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County

A lawsuit on behalf of Tyre Sampson’s family will be filed in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lawsuit on behalf of the family of Tyre Sampson, who died in a fall from an Orlando thrill ride last month, will be filed Monday in Orange County, according to a news release.

Sampson, 14, died March 24 when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Nekia Dodd, Sampson’s mother, will speak publicly Tuesday for the first time since her son’s death during a news conference in St. Louis, the family’s hometown.

Dodd is represented by The Haggard Law Firm and attorney Michael Haggard.

Haggard said last week that legal action was likely on the way.