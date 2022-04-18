WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Florida officials provide update on Orlando drop tower death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials will provide an update Monday on the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from an Orlando thrill ride last month.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried will be joined by Director Rick Kimsey and Rep. Geraldine Thompson for the news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Tyre Sampson, 14, was visiting Orlando on his spring break from Missouri when he fell from his seat on the Orlando Freefall, a thrill ride billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.

During an update several weeks ago, Fried said the cause of the boy’s fall from the attraction was still undetermined and the state hired an independent forensic engineering firm to assist in the investigation. Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis was hired and according to the firm’s website, their engineers use the latest science and forensic technology to reconstruct accidents.

Fried’s office released pages of state statute and the permitting and inspection requirements for rides in Florida. The list includes testing, signage, and training -- all of which the investigation is expected to scrutinize. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the official “stop operation order,” which became effective a day after the boy died.

The stop order said the FreeFall ride is “considered an immediate serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare and may not be operated for patron use until it has passed a subsequent inspection.”

