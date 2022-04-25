WATCH: Orange County deputy under review after video shows him put arm around man’s neck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a Response to Resistance report will be completed and reviewed by their professional standards unit after a video on social media showed a deputy with his arm wrapped around a man’s neck.

The sheriff’s office said it’s aware of the video of Deputy Kyle Plavcan hitting Raheen Ellis, 28, twice before the deputy then put his arm around the man’s neck.

The video can be seen in the media player above. A word of warning, the video may be disturbing for some viewers.

[TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County | 14-year-old, 16-year-old boys killed in Osceola County crash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the report, Plavcan conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Belco Drive on Friday, April 22.

The report said Ellis didn’t have a license to drive and the license plate on the car he was driving, didn’t match the car itself.

During the traffic stop, the report said, Ellis pushed Plavcan and ran. Ellis then started to run around the parking lot and then got back in his car at which point Plavcan removed him, records show.

That’s when the report said Ellis began fighting Plavcan and at one point kicked the deputy in the face.

It’s unclear at what point the interaction caught on video happened. It is also unclear in the short clip if Ellis is being choked.

The arrest report said both Plavcan and Ellis were taken to the hospital — the deputy for injuries and Ellis, “due to him stating he could not breathe.”

News 6 obtained a copy of the sheriff’s office Response to Resistance Policy which states, “The use of neck restraints are prohibited, except for deadly force situations.”

Ad

Following a number of questions sent to OCSO, the office said it is going to allow the review process to take place.

“A Response to Resistance Report will be completed and reviewed by our Professional Standards Unit. The questions you are asking cannot be answered until a full Response to Resistance is written and reviewed.”

Ellis is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.