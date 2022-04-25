Orlando teens, 14 and 16, killed in Osceola County crash

According to a crash report, a Chevrolet Equinox was heading north on Seralago Boulevard when witnesses said the vehicle went across the grass median and southbound lanes before hitting a tree.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orlando teens were killed when a SUV they were riding in struck a tree in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Osceola Parkway and Seralago Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a crash report, a Chevrolet Equinox was heading north on Seralago Boulevard when witnesses said the vehicle went across the grass median and southbound lanes before hitting a tree. Troopers say they are still investigating why the vehicle lost control.

FHP said a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. An initial report said the two victims were boys, but FHP updated the information to reflect the two killed were a girl and a boy.

“The 14-year-old female was sitting on the 16-year-old male’s lap and they were both ejected from the vehicle,” said Lt. Tara Crezcenzi with FHP. “They were not wearing seatbelts and they were pronounced deceased on scene.”

Five other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report. One passenger was flown to Arnold Palmer hospital, FHP said.

Troopers said the SUV was carrying seven people but only had five seats. Another passenger was a 14-year-old girl who was sitting in the cargo area of the SUV. FHP said that girl is lucky to be alive.

“If you are a younger driver and have younger passengers, you are responsible for making sure that they are wearing their seatbelts before you move that vehicle,” Crezcenzi said.

The two teenagers attended Odyssey Middle School and Colonial High School in Orange County. Grief counselors were made available on campus to students and staff.

The crash remains under investigation.