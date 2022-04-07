Man struck, killed in crash on US-192 in Osceola County

A fatal crash early Thursday has prompted the closure of U.S. 192 in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed in a crash on US-192 in Osceola County early Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on US-192 and Blake Boulevard, near Celebration Avenue, just before 1 a.m.

According to a crash report, a car was traveling east on US-192 when it hit a man crossing the roadway. Troopers said the man was not crossing at an intersection or using a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene and has not been identified yet.

The crash remains under investigation.