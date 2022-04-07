Man struck, killed in crash on US-192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed in a crash on US-192 in Osceola County early Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened on US-192 and Blake Boulevard, near Celebration Avenue, just before 1 a.m.
According to a crash report, a car was traveling east on US-192 when it hit a man crossing the roadway. Troopers said the man was not crossing at an intersection or using a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene and has not been identified yet.
The crash remains under investigation.