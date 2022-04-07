Father killed in Orlando crash was on way to hospital to sign son’s birth certificate, family says

Orlando Police said Wednesday no arrests have been filed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Kirkman Road near Vineland Road on March 29.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said Wednesday no arrests have been filed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Kirkman Road near Vineland Road on March 29.

The crash killed a 24-year-old young man who had recently moved to Orlando from Utica, New York, ahead of the birth of his first child.

Josiah Hoyt’s family said the new father was on his way to the hospital to sign his son’s birth certificate when he was hit and killed while walking.

[TRENDING: Seats of Orlando thrill ride where teen fatally fell were adjusted to fit larger patrons, attorney says | Alligator breeding season arrives: 4 safety tips from Gatorland experts | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

His mother Giannetta Hoyt said she was proud of her son, moving to a state where he didn’t have any family in order to be a part of his child’s life.

“He just wanted to experience life. He didn’t get a chance to really. He didn’t get a chance. He was taken away too soon. I just plead to the family — you know and anybody who knows him, please just come forward, say something,” Hoyt said.

His sister, Summer Gleba-Hoyt said her brother always tried to help brighten other people’s days.

“I was really proud of him that he made the decision to go be with his son, even though he knew that he had nobody there,” Gleba-Hoyt said.

The victim’s family said before his death, he was able to meet his son, born a month and a half premature.

Detectives said the vehicle involved in the deadly crash was found about a mile from the scene, but no driver was present.

Despite police locating the vehicle detectives believe was driven in the hit and run crash, the victim’s family said they hope someone is held responsible for his death.

Ad

“It’s breaking our hearts being all the way so far away from him in the first place, now feeling that sensation of not knowing anything,” Glenda-Hoyt said.

Orlando police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.