Part of Colonial Drive shut down as Orlando police investigate fatal hit-and-run

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Colonial Drive is closed between Primrose Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A section of Colonial Drive in Orlando was shut down Monday afternoon as police investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash, the department said.

According to police, the roadway was closed between Primrose Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The hit-and-run suspect was located, officers said.

Police urge drivers to use alternate routes and proceed with caution.

Ad

This is currently an active investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Follow News 6 for updates.