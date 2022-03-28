85º

Part of Colonial Drive shut down as Orlando police investigate fatal hit-and-run

Hit-and-run suspect located, officers say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Colonial Drive is closed between Primrose Drive and Maguire Boulevard. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A section of Colonial Drive in Orlando was shut down Monday afternoon as police investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash, the department said.

According to police, the roadway was closed between Primrose Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

The hit-and-run suspect was located, officers said.

Police urge drivers to use alternate routes and proceed with caution.

This is currently an active investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Follow News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

