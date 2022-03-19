Woman shot while driving in Orlando; suspect at large, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot while driving in a residential area near the University of Central Florida’s main campus, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The unknown suspect, described in a news release as a Black male, ran from the scene before deputies responded and is still at large, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the woman was shot at 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of Bonneville and Sussex drives. She was hospitalized in stable condition with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the release.

The shooting is still being investigated, deputies said.