Orange County murder suspect arrested in Boston

Vincent Lawrence arrested on charge of 1st-degree murder with weapon

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 55-year-old man was arrested in Boston on a charge of murder in connection with an Orange County slaying that took place in August, deputies announced Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Lawrence was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon.

Deputies on Aug. 8 responded to the 600 block of Delhi Street, off West Colonial Drive near Pine Hills, for a “man down” call and found 57-year-old Martin Marshall dead inside the residence.

No other details about the case have been released.

