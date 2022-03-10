72º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

More rain on the way before a BIG cooldown

Orlando warming near 90 ahead of new front

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes to the Central Florida forecast, with rain chances sticking around the next three days and high temperatures near 90 before a big cooldown.

Expect a high of 87 Thursday in Orlando on Thursday and Friday, with rain chances up to 70% on Thursday, 50% on Friday and 70% on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

By Sunday, the rain is over and much cooler air builds in as we spring forward.

Expect a high of 64 on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s for the start of next week.

[LIVE RADAR: Track storms in the video player below]

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Don’t forget to set the clock ahead one hour before bed Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Orlando recorded a high temperature of 86, above the normal high of 78 for this time of year.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 90, set in 1918.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email