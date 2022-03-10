More rain on the way before a BIG cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes to the Central Florida forecast, with rain chances sticking around the next three days and high temperatures near 90 before a big cooldown.

Expect a high of 87 Thursday in Orlando on Thursday and Friday, with rain chances up to 70% on Thursday, 50% on Friday and 70% on Saturday.

By Sunday, the rain is over and much cooler air builds in as we spring forward.

Expect a high of 64 on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s for the start of next week.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Don’t forget to set the clock ahead one hour before bed Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Orlando recorded a high temperature of 86, above the normal high of 78 for this time of year.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 90, set in 1918.