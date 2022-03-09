Small plane crash kills 2 near Panama City Beach airport, officials say

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Two people died when a small plane crashed a short distance from an airport in the Florida Panhandle, federal officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area some two miles (three kilometers) from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Bay County Sheriff's officials said the plane was approaching the airport around 7 p.m. when it disappeared from the radar. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Neither agency identifies those involved in a plane crash, the FAA said.