2 dead after small plane crashes into Central Florida lake

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Two people died when a small plane crashed into a central Florida lake and burst into flames Friday, police said.

Auburndale police officers and firefighters found a small fire burning on the surface of Lake Arietta about 600 feet (180 meters) offshore when they arrived shortly after noon, officials told The Ledger of Lakeland.

Witnesses told authorities that the amphibious plane was flying low over the lake when its right wing lowered and clipped the water, causing the plane to crash at a steep angle and burst into flames.

The body of a woman was found shortly after the crash, while the body of a man was found four hours later. No names have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is investigating the cause.

Auburndale is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.