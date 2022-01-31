Plane crashes near I-95 in Flagler County, closing interstate

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Monday when a small plane crashed near I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The single-engine plane crashed next to the northbound lanes of I-95, about a mile from Old Dixie Highway near Flagler Beach.
[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants suffered minor injuries.
Video from the scene shows the plane overturned in the grass next to the interstate.
Traffic is being re-routed to Old Dixie Highway.
The location where the plane took off is not known.
The #FCSO is assisting at the scene of a single-engine plane crash on I-95 north. The occupants sustained minor injuries and two lanes on 95 northbound will be re-opening shortly. pic.twitter.com/qkTSCqlg69— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 31, 2022
Due to a crash, all lanes are blocked on I-95 NB at MM 279 (Beyond Old Dixie). Use caution in the area and seek an alternate route. Due to a crash, all lanes are blocked on I-95 NB at MM 279 (Beyond Old Dixie). Use caution in the area and seek an...https://t.co/JVBJeiwx0u— FL511 Central (@fl511_central) January 31, 2022