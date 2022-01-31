68º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Plane crashes near I-95 in Flagler County, closing interstate

Northbound traffic re-routed onto Old Dixie Highway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic, Plane Crash
A small plane crashes near I-95 in Flagler County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Monday when a small plane crashed near I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-engine plane crashed next to the northbound lanes of I-95, about a mile from Old Dixie Highway near Flagler Beach.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows the plane overturned in the grass next to the interstate.

Traffic is being re-routed to Old Dixie Highway.

The location where the plane took off is not known.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email