Plane crashes near I-95 in Flagler County, closing interstate

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Monday when a small plane crashed near I-95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-engine plane crashed next to the northbound lanes of I-95, about a mile from Old Dixie Highway near Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows the plane overturned in the grass next to the interstate.

Traffic is being re-routed to Old Dixie Highway.

The location where the plane took off is not known.

The #FCSO is assisting at the scene of a single-engine plane crash on I-95 north. The occupants sustained minor injuries and two lanes on 95 northbound will be re-opening shortly. pic.twitter.com/qkTSCqlg69 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 31, 2022