Man hit by train in downtown Orlando, in critical condition, police say

Orlando police respond to the Lynx Central SunRail Station after officers said a man was hit by a train there Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a train in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando police said officers responded to the Lynx Central SunRail Station around 1:13 p.m. “regarding an adult man who had been hit by a train.”

[TRENDING: It’s freezing in Florida! Here’s when the 80s return | ‘We’re still counting bullet holes:’ 1 dead, 4 injured in road shooting, Polk sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Amelia and Livingston streets were blocked at the railroad tracks, impacting traffic, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Ad

No other information was made avaliable at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here with News 6 for the latest updates.