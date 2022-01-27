SunRail train crashes into van in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A SunRail train crashed into a van Thursday morning in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. at Old Tampa Highway and Jack Calhoun Drive in Kissimmee.

Troopers said all of the occupants are out of the van, but it’s not known if anyone was injured.

SunRail tweeted that its trains from Kissimmee to Poinciana are delayed due “police assistance near the tracks.”

“A bus bridge will be implemented. Northbound trains will depart from Kissimmee,” the tweet said.