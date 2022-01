ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Wednesday morning in a five-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 4:45 a.m. on John Young Parkway at Blackstone Drive in south Orlando.

The FHP said several victims were taken to hospitals, where one of them later died.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Northbound lanes of JYP are blocked in the area.