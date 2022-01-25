US-192 closed in Osceola after car splits in half in crash with pole

A car is split in half in a crash in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A car was split in half Tuesday afternoon in a crash with a utility pole in Osceola County, officials said.

The wreck was reported on U.S.192 near Fortune Road, east of Kissimmee.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said at least one person was trapped in the car, but details about the crash have not been released.

Live wires were lying across the highway, which is closed in the area.

“#ALERT OSCFR is currently working a crash with entrapment at US192 near Fortune with entrapment and live wires crossing the highway that has US192 closed at this time,” Osceola fire officials tweeted.