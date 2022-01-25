Man dies after pickup crashes into guardrail, overturns on SR-414 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Monday after his pickup truck struck a guardrail and overturned on State Road 414 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 54-year-old man was stopped on the left shoulder of eastbound S.R. 414 near Hiawassee Road around 2:20 p.m. before he merged his pickup into the eastbound lanes, traveling across all lanes and striking the guardrail.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The truck then traveled back to the left side of S.R. 414, hitting a barrier wall and overturning, according to the FHP.

The crash caused a spare tire to come loose from the truck, and the tire hit a van in the westbound lanes, troopers said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.