‘Is that going to cause problems for me?’ In video, fatal Brevard DUI suspect admits to crash

COCOA, Fla. – Police body camera video shared with News 6 showed Suzanna Norris last June admitting she was drinking before her car struck Passion Lucas, killing her.

A Cocoa police officer on Industry Road recorded a hole in Norris’ windshield resulting in the death of the 37-year-old mother of six.

According to the video that night, Norris told police Lucas ran in front of her car and that she didn’t hesitate to return to the crash site.

‘’I hit something, and I turned around and came back this way to make sure I didn’t hurt anybody,’’ Norris said at the scene.

Police let Norris go until six months later when she was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

She’s been out on bond since December.

Norris asked the officer interviewing at the police station afterward if she would get in trouble for drinking before the crash.

The officer on video responded he wouldn’t know until the test results are in.

‘’If it’s zero, then no. If it’s eight times over the limit, it could be,’’ the officer said to Norris.

Police later said alcohol results were more than twice the legal limit.

Lucas’ sister Makita Lucas reacted to the video, saying she thought Norris looked drunk throughout her interview with police.

‘’Maybe my sister could have had a fighting chance if somebody would have assisted,’’ Lucas said, criticizing Norris and police at the scene.

During times in her interview when Norris appeared emotional, Lucas said she didn’t think Norris was being sincere.

‘’She wanted to know more of what’s going to happen to her as opposed to if my sister was OK,’’ Lucas said.

Norris’ attorney said it could be another year before the case goes to trial.

Alan Landman argued that based on the location and the time of the day, anyone could have hit Lucas, drinking or not, he said.